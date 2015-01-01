|
Gagne MH, Drapeau S, Clement ME. J. Prim. Prev. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Département de psychoéducation et de psychologie, Université du Québec en Outaouais, 5 rue Saint-Joseph, Saint-Jérôme, QC, J7Z 0B7, Canada.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
32557219
In this paper, we address the assessment of community readiness (CR) for the prevention of child maltreatment in the context of a community survey. A mail survey was administered to 222 service providers and 54 supervisors and managers from 35 different organizations serving children and their families in four Canadian communities. Eleven items from the short version of the Readiness Assessment for the Prevention of Child Maltreatment (RAP-CM) were used, in combination with questions assessing knowledge of family support programs offered in the community and a measure of inter-agency collaboration.
Assessment; Child maltreatment; Collaboration; Community readiness; Key informant; Prevention