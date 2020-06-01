Abstract

BACKGROUND: Epidemiological studies indicate a disproportionate increase of depression incidence among adolescent girls, compared with boys. Since results regarding the age of onset of this sex difference are heterogeneous, this study aimed to investigate this difference on a large and representative sample. A second investigation sought to clarify whether there is a relevant sex difference in prepubertal onset of depression regarding the further course.



METHODS: Health insurance data of 6-18-year-old Barmer insured patients, representing a 7.9% sample of the German population born in 1999 (N = 61.199), were analyzed. The incidence of depression episodes (ICD-10 F32.x) was evaluated. Subsequently, the absolute and relative risk of a depression diagnosis (F32.x/F33.x) in early/late adolescence was analyzed based on the diagnosis of depression in primary school age in unstratified and stratified univariate analyses performed in SAS.



RESULTS: From 13 years of age, we found a significantly higher incidence of depressive disorders in girls than in boys. More than a fifth of the children with a depression diagnoses in primary school age had a depression relapse in early or late adolescence (early: 23.2%; 95% CI 19.6-26.9/late: 22.9%; 95% CI 19.3-26.5). Boys with depression in primary school age have a significantly higher relative risk for a depression relapse in late adolescence than girls (boys RR 4.2, 95% CI 3.3-5.2, girls RR: 2.1, 95% CI 1.7-2.7). LIMITATIONS: The analysis is based on administrative data. Low sensitivity for depression in primary care setting and low service utilization leads to an underestimation of the incidence.



CONCLUSIONS: During puberty the risk for a first depressive episode increases more steeply in girls than in boys. Childhood depression has a high risk of relapse for both sexes, but is much more pronounced for boys.



