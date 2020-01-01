|
Citation
|
Duke NN. J. Sch. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Division of Primary Care, Department of Pediatrics, Duke University Medical Center, Civitan Building #num; 138, 2213 Elba Street, Durham, NC, 27705, USA.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32557700
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) may be particularly impactful for the learning environment. The purpose of this study was to examine relationships between ACEs and 3 education-related outcomes, no plan to graduate, past month unexcused absences, and low academic achievement, outcomes linked to poor prospects for future social status attainment and by extension, health.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
academic achievement; adolescent health; adverse childhood experiences; high school dropout; school absenteeism; school connection