Abstract

The labeling of all ingredients contained in consumer products has been requested by consumers concerned regarding their safety. Consequently, regulatory agencies have set guidelines for industries on how to provide safety information regarding the ingredients in their products. However, discordant opinions were raised from stakeholders, resulting in the formation of a risk communication forum among industries, regulatory agencies, consumer groups, and academia. There are several methods that might be utilized to provide ingredient information to consumers: (1) listing all ingredients on the label of products, (2) providing major ingredients on the label of products, (3) presenting all ingredients on the websites of each manufacturer, and (4) listing major ingredients on the label of products and the remainder of ingredients (not on the label) on the websites. Each method might have its own advantages and disadvantages with respect to providing the information regarding the names of the ingredients used in consumer products to the consumers. A continuous risk communication forum might be an effective tool to facilitate an improved understanding of chemical information, toxicological science, regulatory guidelines, labeling methods, and consumers' concern. This study suggests that risk communication efforts may be helpful and a good opportunity for stakeholders to exchange opinions and reach a harmonious conclusion on labeling of consumer products ingredients.

Language: en