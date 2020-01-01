Abstract

Although some studies have demonstrated residual symptoms in patients who have participated in posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) treatment, no studies to date have assessed residual PTSD symptoms following treatment for comorbid alcohol use disorder (AUD) and PTSD (PTSD/AUD). We examined residual symptoms of PTSD and AUD in 73 veterans with PTSD/AUD who completed a posttreatment assessment after being randomized to receive either Concurrent Treatment of PTSD and Substance Use Disorders Using Prolonged Exposure (COPE) or Seeking Safety (SS). We used logistic regression to identify differences (a) in residual PTSD and AUD symptoms among participants randomized to COPE versus SS and (b) among those with versus without a posttreatment PTSD/AUD diagnosis within both treatment conditions. Participants randomized to SS were more likely to report persistent avoidance, inability to experience positive emotions, hypervigilance, difficulty concentrating, and difficulty sleeping, ORs = 3.74-6.21. There were no differences between COPE and SS regarding the likelihood of persistent AUD symptoms. Participants without a posttreatment PTSD diagnosis had lower conditional probabilities of most symptoms, although exaggerated startle, OR = 0.71, and irritability/aggression, OR = 0.58, were most likely to persist. Participants without a posttreatment AUD diagnosis had lower conditional probabilities of most symptoms, although withdrawal, OR = 0.21; unsuccessful quit attempts, OR = 0.04; and higher intake, OR = 0.01, were most likely to persist.



FINDINGS indicate hyperarousal may warrant additional intervention following PTSD treatment. Residual AUD symptoms may relate to the enduring nature of some AUD symptoms rather than a lack of treatment efficacy.



© 2020 International Society for Traumatic Stress Studies.

