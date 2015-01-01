SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ghielen I, Koene P, Twisk JW, Kwakkel G, van den Heuvel OA, van Wegen EE. Neurodegener. Dis. Manag. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Amsterdam UMC, Vrije Universiteit, Department of Rehabilitation Medicine, Amsterdam Movement Sciences, Amsterdam Neuroscience, De Boelelaan 1118, Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Future Medicine)

DOI

10.2217/nmt-2019-0028

PMID

32552383

Abstract

Aim: We studied the longitudinal associations between freezing of gait (FoG), fear of falling (FoF) and anxiety, and how these associations are influenced by confounding factors. Materials & methods: We analyzed longitudinal motor and nonmotor measurements from 153 Parkinson's disease patients. Possible confounding factors were divided into three subgroups: demographics, disease characteristics, medication use and adverse effects of medication. Results: All crude associations between FoG, FoF and anxiety were significant and remained so after adjusting for confounders. When analyzing FoF and anxiety together as independent variables, the association between FoG and FoF remained, and the association between FoG and anxiety diminished. Conclusion: We confirm the complex interactions between motor and nonmotor symptoms in Parkinson's disease, and plead for a multidisciplinary approach.


Language: en

Keywords

Parkinson’s disease; anxiety; fear of falling; freezing of gait; multidisciplinary; neuropsychiatry; symptom interaction

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print