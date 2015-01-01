SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Maung Z, Tustin AW. New Solut. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Washington, DC, USA.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Baywood Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1048291120933819

PMID

32552315

Abstract

A threshold Heat Index (HI) can serve as the basis for advising the civilian workforce about the risk of heat-related illnesses. We conducted a systematic review and compiled reports of work-related fatalities from heat-related illnesses. We calculated the HI for each fatality. Our objective was to expand upon the military's concept of a "heat death line" and identify an HI alert threshold for the civilian workforce. We identified 14 publications totaling 570 heat-related deaths. In the meta-analysis, the median HI was 101 with a range of 62 to 137. Almost all deaths (96 percent and 99 percent of civilian and military fatalities, respectively) occurred when HI ≥80, which is our proposed heat death line. Some existing HI-based heat advisories are set at a higher temperature value. However, many occupational heat-related illnesses occur below these thresholds, resulting in low sensitivity and a false sense of security. In at-risk outdoor industries, HI ≥80 should trigger hazard awareness and protective actions.


Language: en

Keywords

Heat Index; heat advisories; heat death line; heat stress; occupational heat-related illnesses

