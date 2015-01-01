SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Malik K, Kommana S, Paul J, Krakauer M. Orbit 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Department of Ophthalmology, Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University , Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/01676830.2020.1781199

32552411

Synthetic cannabinoids are a relatively new and increasingly popular recreational drug. While used for their hallucinogenic properties similar to natural cannabis, they have a greater and more serious side effect profile, including potentially severe neuropsychiatric toxicity. We report the cases of two patients with untreated schizophrenia who presented after ocular self-injury while intoxicated on K2. Both patients hallucinated that a bug was behind their eye, and in their attempts at removing the bug, damaged the periocular soft tissue. To our knowledge these are the first reports of ocular self-injury from synthetic cannabinoid intoxication.


K2; ocular self injury; self-harm; synthetic cannabinoid

