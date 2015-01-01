Abstract

Synthetic cannabinoids are a relatively new and increasingly popular recreational drug. While used for their hallucinogenic properties similar to natural cannabis, they have a greater and more serious side effect profile, including potentially severe neuropsychiatric toxicity. We report the cases of two patients with untreated schizophrenia who presented after ocular self-injury while intoxicated on K2. Both patients hallucinated that a bug was behind their eye, and in their attempts at removing the bug, damaged the periocular soft tissue. To our knowledge these are the first reports of ocular self-injury from synthetic cannabinoid intoxication.

