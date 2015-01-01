|
Kim T, Choi SD, Xiong S. PLoS One 2020; 15(6): e0234787.
Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering, Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), Yuseong-gu, Daejoen, Republic of Korea.
32559206
Although falls in older people are a major public health problem globally, to date there are scarce reports on socioeconomic risk factors for falls. The aim of the present study was to investigate the epidemiology of fall, its associated socioeconomic risk factors and relative importance among community-dwelling Korean elderly. Secondary analysis of national survey data with 31,684 community-dwelling Korean elderly was performed. Eleven socioeconomic factors (age, gender, household type, marital status, education level, current occupation, past occupation, income, wealth, number of children, and relationship satisfaction) were selected for analysing their associations with the epidemiology of fall through complex sample analysis and logistic regressions.
