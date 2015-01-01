Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Opioid overdose emergencies are increasing every year, naloxone is the antidote for the treatment of opioid overdose. Naloxone is being dispensed to even lay persons through some programs to prevent opioid overdose deaths. CASE: 23 year old patient presented with naloxone treated opioid overdose complained of chest pain, pink frothy sputum production and shortness of breath. Physical exam showed tachycardia, tachypnea and coarse breath sounds. Imaging of the lungs showed diffuse pulmonary edema. Within an hour after the administration of naloxone patient developed pulmonary edema and lung injury. Patient was managed with non-invasive positive pressure ventilation which improved patient's symptoms in less than 6 hours confirmed by radiological improvement in 24-36 hrs.



DISCUSSION: There are no specific observation guidelines post naloxone treatment in opiate overdose patients. We recommend early treatment of naloxone induced pulmonary complications during the observation period with non-invasive positive pressure ventilation to reduce the morbidity.

Language: en