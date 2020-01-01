|
Citation
|
Basner M, Moore TM, Nasrini J, Gur RC, Dinges DF. Sleep 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Unit of Experimental Psychiatry, Division of Sleep and Chronobiology, Department of Psychiatry, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, American Academy of Sleep Medicine, Publisher Associated Professional Sleep Societies)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32556295
|
Abstract
|
STUDY OBJECTIVES: The Psychomotor Vigilance Test (PVT) is frequently used to measure behavioral alertness in sleep research on various software and hardware platforms. In contrast to many other cognitive tests, PVT response time shifts of a few milliseconds can be meaningful. It is therefore important to use calibrated systems, but calibration standards are currently missing. This study investigated the influence of system latency bias and its variability on two frequently used PVT performance metrics, attentional lapses (response times [RT] ≥500 milliseconds) and response speed, in sleep-deprived and alert subjects.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
PVT; attention; calibration; sleep deprivation; sleep restriction; vigilance