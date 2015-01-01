|
Hoopsick RA, Homish DL, Collins RL, Nochajski TH, Read JP, Bartone PT, Homish GG. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Community Health and Health Behavior, School of Public Health and Health Professions, University at Buffalo, The State University of New York, Buffalo, NY, USA.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
PMID
32556425
PURPOSE: Research suggests that interpersonal and intrapersonal resiliency factors protect against poor post-deployment mental health outcomes among Reserve/Guard soldiers who have been deployed. There is increasing awareness that never-deployed soldiers are also at risk. The purpose of this study was to examine the relationships between resiliency factors and a range of mental health outcomes among a sample of United States Army Reserve and National Guard (USAR/NG) soldiers who have and have not experienced deployment.
Marital satisfaction; Mental health; Military; Psychological hardiness; Unit support