|
Citation
|
Amin R, Rahman S, Tinghög P, Helgesson M, Runeson B, Björkenstam E, Qin P, Mehlum L, Holmes EA, Mittendorfer-Rutz E. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Division of Insurance Medicine, Department of Clinical Neuroscience, Karolinska Institutet, 17177, Stockholm, Sweden.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32556379
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: There is a lack of research on whether healthcare use before and after a suicide attempt differs between refugees and the host population. We aimed to investigate if the patterns of specialised (inpatient and specialised outpatient) psychiatric and somatic healthcare use, 3 years before and after a suicide attempt, differ between refugees and the Swedish-born individuals in Sweden. Additionally, we aimed to explore if specialised healthcare use differed among refugee suicide attempters according to their sex, age, education or receipt of disability pension.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Attempted suicide; Cohort; Disability pension; Healthcare; Migration; Refugees