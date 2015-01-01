|
Citation
Lunde KB, Mehlum L, Melle I, Qin P. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
National Centre for Suicide Research and Prevention, Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
32556378
Abstract
PURPOSE: The prevalence of deliberate self-harm (DSH) is high in young adults. However, few studies have examined risk in this specific age group. We, therefore, examined the relative influence and interactive nature of a wide range of potential sociodemographic and sick leave related risk factors in young adults, aged 18-35 years, using Norwegian register data.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Deliberate self-harm; Population study; Sick leave; Sociodemographic status; Young adult