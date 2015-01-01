Abstract

PURPOSE: We aimed to (1) to investigate mortality trends due to suicide in Panama at the national and regional levels from 2001 to 2016, (2) to describe the sociodemographic and clinical characteristics of admitted patients with non-fatal self-harm from 2009 to 2017 in a regional hospital, and (3) to examine the association between mental health diagnoses and intentional self-harm, lethality, self-harm repetition and all-cause mortality within this population.



METHODS: Using the national mortality registry, annual percentage changes (APC) with 95% confidence intervals (CI) were estimated to evaluate suicide trends over time. Self-harm cases were assessed by trained psychiatrists at a referral hospital through interviews. Logistic regression models were used to estimate the association between mental diagnosis with intent-to-die and lethality, expressed as odds ratios (OR) and 95% CI. Cox proportional hazards models were used to calculate hazard ratios (HR) with 95% CI for self-harm repetition and all-cause mortality.



RESULTS: The trend of suicide in women declined, with an APC of - 4.8, 95% CI - 7.8, - 1.7, while the trend began to decline from 2006 in men; APC - 6.9, 95% CI - 8.9, - 4.9. Self-harm repetition over 12 months was 1.8%. Having a mental health diagnosis was associated with intentional self-harm (OR 1.5; 95% CI 1.0-2.4) and self-harm repetition (HR 2.7, 95% CI 1.3-5.8). Medication overdose was the preferred method for self-harm, while intentional self-harm by hanging was the preferred method for suicide.



CONCLUSIONS: Strategies for prevention and early intervention after self-harm deserve attention. Our findings highlight the importance of data to inform action.

