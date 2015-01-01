Abstract

Objective: The aim of the study was to identify typical patterns of risk factors among speeding and impaired drivers involved in fatal crashes and to suggest countermeasures.Method: Results from in-depth investigations of 1,501 fatal passenger car crashes that occurred in Norway from 2005 to 2015 and involved 1,949 passenger cars are summarized. Relationships between speeding (excessive speed, EXC, or inappropriate speed, INAP); driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol (ALC), drugs (DRUG), or both (MIX); and other driver-, crash-, vehicle-, and road-related variables were investigated.Results: Speeding and DUI drivers have in common that they are more often male, unbelted, unlicensed, driving old cars, and involved in single-vehicle crashes under low-volume conditions (nighttime, weekend, low-volume roads). They are also less often fatigued, ill, or suicidal. EXC and ALC drivers are on average younger and they generally show more high-risk behavior than INAP, DRUG, and MIX drivers. In crashes with pedestrians/cyclists and crashes on slippery roads or in winter, INAP drivers are overrepresented and EXC and DUI drivers are underrepresented. Among DRUG and MIX drivers there may be differences according to the type of substance.Conclusions: Those drivers who show most types of high-risk behaviors, especially EXC and ALC drivers, are less likely to respond to measures relying on voluntary behavior changes, such as recommended speed, speed warnings, or classical enforcement, although such measures may be effective for INAP and some DRUG drivers. To change the behavior of EXC and ALC drivers, more restrictive measures are called for, such as non-overridable intelligent speed adaptation, vehicle impoundment, or Alcolock.

