Özyiğit F, Yıldız E, Çetiner M, Coşgun S. Turk. J. Anaesthesiol. Reanim. 2020; 48(3): 248-250.

Department of Gastroenterology, Kütahya Health Sciences University School of Medicine, Kütahya, Turkey.

(Copyright © 2020, AVES)

10.5152/TJAR.2019.04828

32551454

PMC7279867

Potassium permanganate (PP) toxicity causes serious morbidity and mortality, though it is rarely observed clinically. Supportive treatment is essential because there is no specific antidote. Gastrointestinal (GI) damage rarely occurs due to the ingestion of PP. A 66-year-old visually impaired patient was admitted to the intensive care unit of our hospital due to toxicity following the intake of 20 PP pills in a suicide attempt. Upper GI system endoscopy was performed at the 20th hour of hospitalisation. Ulcero-necrotic corrosive gastritis was found to have developed in the stomach corpus. In this case report, we aim to discuss the current diagnostic and treatment approaches in PP poisonings in lieu of the previous literature.

Language: en

Endoscopy; gastric damage; intoxication; potassium permanganate

