Citation
Garner AR, Johansson-Love J, Romero G, Grigorian HL, Florimbio AR, Brem MJ, Wolford-Clevenger C, Stuart GL. Violence Against Women 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
32552554
Abstract
This study examined whether criminogenic risk, domestic violence risk, and mental health diagnoses would predict probation revocation among batterers in a felony domestic violence court (FDVC). Review of probation files included baseline assessments and probation disposition for FDVC probationers from January 2014 to March 2018 (n = 64).
Keywords
|
domestic violence court; intimate partner violence; risk assessment