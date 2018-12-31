Abstract

OBJECTIVE: A retrospective analysis of enquiries made to the New Zealand National Poisons Centre (NZNPC) in 2018; which includes direct contacts through telephone of caller, patient and exposure substance characteristics, and indirect contacts through the internet of page hits by New Zealand (NZ) healthcare professionals on the TOXINZ poisons information database.



METHODS: All calls made to the NZNPC, and TOXINZ page hits by NZ based healthcare professionals, from 1 January to 31 December 2018 were analysed. For calls, caller location and relationship to the patient, reason and site for the exposure, patient demographics and the management advice given by NZNPC were described. Substance classes and most frequently encountered individual agents were described for both call data and web page hits to TOXINZ.



RESULTS: There were 25 330 calls to the NZNPC and 39 028 TOXINZ web page hits in 2018. Most callers were members of the public (79.4%), calling from residential settings (77.2%), reporting an exposure which had occurred in a residential setting (88.2%) because of child exploratory behaviour (50.3%), and which involved a person aged 0-4 years (50.3%) who could be managed at home (74.3%). TOXINZ searches mostly involved therapeutics, especially paracetamol.



CONCLUSIONS: In 2018, the NZNPC provided assessment and/or advice in 64 358 enquiries, comprising 25 330 direct contacts and 39 028 indirect contacts. The NZNPC provides specialised services regularly used by both members of the public and healthcare professionals that contributes to the clinical management of poisoned and potentially poisoned patients in NZ.

