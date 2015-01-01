Abstract

BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Most homicide studies focus on 'acute' situational intoxication as opposed to 'chronic' substance misuse. The aims of the study were to: 1) determine the extent of homicide offenders' alcohol and drug use in the year preceding the homicide; 2) compare the individual characteristics of homicide offenders across levels of problematic substance use; and 3) compare homicide incident characteristics across levels of problematic substance use.



DESIGN AND SETTING: Observational study using data collected through face-to-face interviews in custodial and community correctional settings across Australia. Participants were recruited through an opt-in process.



PARTICIPANTS: The data consist of 302 individuals (262 men and 40 women) convicted of murder or manslaughter.



MEASUREMENTS: We used the Alcohol Use Disorder Identification Test and Drug Abuse Screening Test to determine problematic alcohol or drug use. We also used a range of self-report measures to ascertain offender characteristics (socio-demographics, developmental experiences, criminal history, personality) and incident characteristics (who was killed, and situational intoxication).



FINDINGS: Of the sample, 38.8% displayed high levels of alcohol problems and 30.8% displayed high levels of drug problems. Those displaying high levels of alcohol and/or drug problems were more likely than those without high levels of alcohol and/or drug problems to report adverse developmental experiences, low education, financial difficulties, extensive criminal histories, and high levels of trait anger, impulsivity and risk-taking. In addition, offenders with problematic substance use were more likely to have killed non-family and to have used substances at the time of the homicide.



CONCLUSIONS: High proportions of homicide offenders in Australia appear to have problematic substance use in the year preceding the homicide offence, and such use appears to be associated with a range of other challenging factors, including adverse childhoods, criminal involvement, low socio-economic factors and low self-regulation.

