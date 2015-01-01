Abstract

Care under operational conditions is complex and unique. Although there is a growing body of evidence to inform this care, very few resources address operational nursing care. To address this issue and the lack of a compilation of relevant studies and evidence-based guidelines, the TriService Nursing Research Program Battlefield and Disaster Nursing Pocket Guide was created. The pocket guide has been updated and incorporates new and emerging evidence and also showcases the focused operational research of military nurse scientists. Eight thousand copies of the second edition of the guide, which curates a comprehensive body of literature related to operational nursing care, are being distributed to the three services. Military nurse scientists and multidisciplinary clinical experts contributed to the guide, with the content undergoing critical review by experts in operational care. This article summarizes the development of the pocket guide, summarizes some of the updates from the first edition, and demonstrates the integration of the guide into the major phases of evidence translation: knowledge, creation, and distillation; diffusion and dissemination; and adoption, implementation, and institutionalization. The incorporation of the pocket guide into readiness training reflects a goal of TriService Nursing Research Program to "develop and strengthen the Triservice community of nurse scholars to generate new knowledge in military nursing and translate it into practice" and an unending commitment to bring world class care to those in harm's way.

Language: en