Abstract

STUDY DESIGN: Retrospective analysis.



SETTING: China Rehabilitation Research Center, Beijing, China.



OBJECTIVE: To explore possible mechanisms underlying spinal cord injury (SCI) in children caused by hyperextension of the spine while dancing.



METHODS: The clinical records of 88 children with SCI (mean age, 5.97 years; age range, 4-10 years) admitted to our hospital from January 1989 to October 2019 were retrospectively reviewed. Computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging were performed on the day of injury. The time from injury to development of paralysis, as well as post-injury activities were surveyed, while abnormal patterns on images, the range of the involved vertebrae, and the extents of edema and atrophy were assessed.



RESULTS: Among the 88 patients, 6 (6.8%) were unable to move immediately after SCI, while paralysis occurred in 42, 23, and 17 patients at <30, 30-60, and >60 min after SCI, respectively. The neurological level of injury of 84 patients was between T4 and T12. On sagittal T2-weighted images (T2WIs), the longitudinal range of spinal cord edema was more than one vertebral body in 65 patients, while spinal cord atrophy below T8 was found in 40 patients. On axial T2WIs, although three patients had none, long T2 signals were found in the central gray matter of seven patients. Meanwhile, necrosis of the central area combined with the peripheral white matter was observed in 57 patients, while three patients had total involvement on a cross section.



CONCLUSION: Ischemia-related damage, rather than direct trauma to the spinal cord, may play an important role in SCI due to spinal hyperextension during dancing.

