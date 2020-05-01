Abstract

BACKGROUND: Pediatric cervical spine injury (PCSI) in children is rare. Incidence of PCSI requiring intervention is not known, and imaging practices for screening in United States trauma centers are not well described.



METHODS: The 2016 NTDB was queried for patients younger than 15 years with PCSI. Incidence of PCSI, operative interventions, and imaging rates were analyzed by age and ACS accreditation status.



RESULTS: Of 84,554 children, 873 (1.03%) had PCSI. Patients <4 years were less likely to have PCSI (0.68% vs. 1.1%, RR 0.59, p < 0.001). 165 children (0.20%) required an intervention for PCSI. 12.8% of all children were screened for PCSI with imaging, 9.3% with CT, and 3.2% with plain X-rays. In spite of similar injury and intervention rates, stand-alone pediatric trauma centers were less likely than others to image patients without PCSI (11% vs. 13% p < 0.001), less likely to utilize CT scan (5.8% vs. 10.6% p < 0.001) and more likely to utilize plain films (5.2% vs. 2.4% p < 0.001).



CONCLUSION: Despite exceedingly low rates of PSCI requiring intervention (0.2%), imaging rates for screening are significant. Stand-alone pediatric trauma centers outperform others in limiting unnecessary imaging.



LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: IV.

