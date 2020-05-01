Abstract

BACKGROUND: Deliberate self-harm (DSH) is often recurrent, but the reported rate of short-term repetition of DSH has varied greatly. This systematic review and meta-analysis aim to synthesize findings through providing pooled rate estimates and to explore their differences by age, gender, and other factors.



METHODS: A comprehensive search of PubMed, Web of Science, EMBASE, and PsycINFO was conducted to include longitudinal studies from 1999 to 2018. Random effects model was applied to pool rates of non-fatal and fatal repetition at 0.5, 1, 2, and 3 years intervals.



RESULTS: Of 9201 potentially eligible articles 76 studies were included for this systematic review and meta-analysis. The pooled rates of non-fatal repetition were 15.01%, 17.03%, 20.82%, and 24.20% during the 0.5-year, 1-year, 2-year, and 3-year follow-up, respectively. The corresponding rates of fatal repetition were 0.77%, 1.34%, 1.49% and 2.46%, respectively. When focusing on the 1-year follow-up, the pooled rate of fatal, not non-fatal, repetition was significantly higher in males than females. The rate of non-fatal DSH repetition was highest in middle-aged adults, while the rate of fatal repetition was highest among the elderly. Geographically, Europe had higher rate of non-fatal repetition whilst Asia had higher rate of repetition leading to death.



LIMITATION: Search was limited to English language and publication bias was observed.



CONCLUSIONS: Both non-fatal and fatal repetitions are common among people with DSH, but the rates differ considerably by gender, age and geographical location. These insights may guide provision of follow-up care and effort of suicide prevention for this high-risk population.

Language: en