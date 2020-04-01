|
Citation
|
Monteith LL, Holliday R, Miller C, Schneider AL, Hoffmire CA, Bahraini NH, Forster JE. J. Affect. Disord. 2020; 273: 350-357.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32560928
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Suicide rates among female veterans have continued to increase, particularly among those not using Veterans Health Administration (VHA) care. Nonetheless, suicide research has rarely focused on female veterans, particularly non-VHA users. The present study examined the prevalence and onset of suicidal ideation (SI), suicide attempt (SA), and non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) in relation to military service among female veterans. Additionally, current, past, and never VHA users were compared in regard to SI, SA, and NSSI prevalence.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Female; Veteran; Non-suicidal self-injury; Suicide attempt; Suicidal ideation; Onset