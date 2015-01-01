|
Citation
Crizzle AM, Toxopeus R, Malkin J. BMC Public Health 2020; 20(1): e971.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
32560715
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Long-haul truck drivers (LHTDs) suffer from long work hours often resulting in fatigue. Although several studies have reported that fatigue can contribute to crashes, no study has identified the location and patterns of fatigue-related crashes and solicited truck driver feedback on potential mitigation strategies. The purpose of this study is 1) to map the location of fatigue-related crashes and 2) examine the perceptions of truck drivers concerning fatigue-related crashes.
Language: en
Keywords
Crashes; Fatigue; Long-haul truck drivers; Rest areas; Truck stops