|
Citation
|
Jabbour N, Abi Rached V, Haddad C, Salameh P, Sacre H, Hallit R, Soufia M, Obeid S, Hallit S. BMC Public Health 2020; 20(1): e965.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32560706
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Since divorce rates are on the rise in Lebanon (an increase of 101% between 2006 and 2017) and since previous international studies have shown a relationship between divorced parents and adolescents' addiction to smoking, alcohol, and the internet, assessing the background of the Lebanese situation was deemed necessary. The study objective was to investigate the association between the divorce of parents and smoking, alcohol, and internet addiction among a representative sample of Lebanese adolescents.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescents; Addiction; Alcohol use disorder; Cigarette dependence; Divorce; Waterpipe dependence