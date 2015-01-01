Abstract

BACKGROUND: Depression is the greatest contributor to worldwide disability. The purpose of this study was to understand the influence of antidepressant and psychotherapy treatment adherence on future work leaves for patients with major depressive disorder.



METHODS: Patients with a newly diagnosed major depressive disorder (n = 26,256) were identified in IBM® Watson™ MarketScan® medical and disability claims databases. Antidepressant and psychotherapy adherence metrics were evaluated in the acute phase of treatment, defined as the 114 days following the depression diagnosis. Multiple variable Cox proportional hazards regression models evaluated the influence of antidepressant and/or psychotherapy adherence on future injury or illness work leaves.



RESULTS: The majority of work leaves in the 2-year follow-up period occurred in the acute phase of treatment (71.2%). Among patients without a work leave in the acute phase and who received antidepressants and/or psychotherapy (n = 19,994), those who were adherent to antidepressant or psychotherapy treatment in the acute phase had a 16% (HR = 0.84, 95% CI = 0.77-0.91) reduced risk of a future work leave compared to treatment non-adherent patients. Patients who were non-adherent or adherent to antidepressant treatment had a 22% (HR = 1.22, 95% CI = 1.11-1.35) and 13% (HR = 1.13, 95% CI = 1.01-1.27) greater risk of a future work leave, respectively, than patients not receiving antidepressant treatment. Conversely, patients who were non-adherent or adherent to psychotherapy treatment had a 9% (HR = 0.91, 95% CI = 0.81-1.02) and 28% (HR = 0.72, 95% CI = 0.64-0.82) reduced risk of a future work leave, respectively, than patients not receiving psychotherapy treatment.



CONCLUSIONS: This analysis suggests that treatment adherence may reduce the likelihood of a future work leave for patients with newly diagnosed major depressive disorder. Psychotherapy appears more effective than antidepressants in reducing the risk of a future work leave.

