Abstract

This study aims to identify the typology of city-level active aging and age-friendliness across cities in Taiwan and examine their effects on well-being in terms of life satisfaction (aged 55 and over) and health-related quality of life (HRQoL) (aged 65 and over) among older adults. The data were from the 2017 Taiwan Senior Citizen Condition Survey. Available indicators of Taiwan's Active Aging Index and city age-friendliness were selected, and mixed linear models were analyzed. Active aging cities were classified into four categories-content, developed, participatory, and pioneer-and age-friendly cities into insecure, infrastructural, and tranquil. Life satisfaction was rated higher in content and participatory cities compared with the pioneer city, and related to individuals' active aging status. Physical HRQoL was rated higher in infrastructural and tranquil cities, compared with insecure cities. City types of active aging and age-friendliness have different effects on well-being, but the effects are weaker than those of individuals' characteristics.

