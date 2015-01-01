SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Horton J. Ethics 2020; 130(4): 514-529.

(Copyright © 2020, University of Chicago Press)

10.1086/708534

unavailable

Is there any number of people you should save from paralysis rather than saving one person from death? Is there any number of people you should save from a migraine rather than saving one person from death? Many people answer "yes" and "no," respectively. The aim of partially aggregative moral views is to capture and justify combinations of intuitions like these. In this article, I develop a risk-based reductio argument that shows that there can be no adequate partially aggregative view. I then argue that the only plausible response to this reductio is to accept a fully aggregative view.


