Terlazzo R. Soc. Theory Pract. 2020; 46(2): 391-416.

(Copyright © 2020, Florida State University Center for Social Philosophy)

10.5840/soctheorpract20204690

unavailable

In this article, I first propose four guidelines that follow from understanding the project of assigning victims duties to resist oppression as an ameliorative project. That is, if we understand the project to be motivated by the urgent aim of ending or mitigating the harm that oppression imposes on the oppressed, I argue that we should focus on developing and assigning duties that satisfy what I call the ability, weighting, fairness, and overdemandingness guidelines. Second, I develop the duty to be a non-normative individual, which satisfies all four guidelines.


Language: en
