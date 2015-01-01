Abstract

It is well known that child abuse can cause posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and deteriorate their psychometric intelligence. In previous researches, the PTSD and the lower intelligence were not independent. Rather, psychiatric symptoms may influence on their cognitive development. The purpose of the present study was to examine the psychological mechanism that child physical abuse cause traumatic symptoms followed by depressing their intellectual functioning. Data were collected from child guidance centers. Abused group composed of 100 children who had a history of physical abuse; comparison group composed of 102 children who did not have any type of maltreated experiences. Their intelligence quotient (IQ) and traumatic symptoms measured using the Wechsler Intelligence Scale for Children-Fourth edition and Trauma Symptom Checklist for Children-Alternative version, respectively. Mediation analyses in structural equation modeling showed that child physical abuse influences traumatic symptoms, which in turn influence their IQ, namely as the full mediation. Significant indirect effects were calculated using the bootstrap method (M＝−0.73) and the Bayesian estimation (M＝−0.74).



FINDINGS suggest that trauma assessment is indispensable for educational support of physically abused children.

