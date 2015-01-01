|
Jolley D, Paterson JL. Br. J. Soc. Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Amid increased acts of violence against telecommunication engineers and property, this pre-registered study (N = 601 Britons) investigated the association between beliefs in 5G COVID-19 conspiracy theories and the justification and willingness to use violence.
violence; COVID-19; anger; conspiracy theories; paranoia