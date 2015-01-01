|
Citation
|
Wang Q, Xiong Y, Liu X. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32564411
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Chinese left-behind children have faced a high level of stress and tend to engage in nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) behavior. However, the impacts of parental migration on NSSI are complex. The improved family's socioeconomic status (SES) could have positive impacts on these children's mental health, yet the parental absence could have negative influences. To explore the complex dynamics of parental migration on NSSI, this study examined the roles of parent-child cohesion and SES in the relationship between stressful life events and NSSI.
Language: en