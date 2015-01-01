Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Premature mortality is common in people with epilepsy, but the causes vary where suicide is considered as one of the commonest.

OBJECTIVE: The objective of this study was to compare suicidal behavior between people with epilepsy and the general population and identify associated factors in Northwest Ethiopia.



METHODS: We have conducted a comparative cross-sectional study in Northwest Ethiopia. We have selected people with epilepsy from outpatient departments and the comparisons from the general population. Suicidal behavior was assessed by the revised version of Suicidal Behaviors Questionnaire (SBQ-R). Logistic regression was implemented to look for associations between factors and the dependent variable.



RESULTS: The prevalence of suicidal behavior in people with epilepsy was 18.2%, significantly higher than the community sample, which was 9.8% (p-value = .001). This difference persists in the multivariable logistic regression model by which the odds of suicidal behavior in people with epilepsy was two times more as compared to the community sample. Other variables positively associated with suicidal behavior for the overall sample were depressive symptoms, no formal education, divorced/widowed marital status, and higher perceived criticism. Better social support was protective factor for suicidal behavior.



CONCLUSION: The proportion of suicidal behavior is twofold higher in people with epilepsy than the general population. Routine screening for suicide risk should be an integral part of epilepsy treatment.

