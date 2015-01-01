Abstract

BACKGROUND: Quantity (Q), frequency (F), and duration (D) of cocaine use during a person's heaviest use period are important aspects of cocaine use patterns that associated with cocaine use disorder (CocUD).



METHODS: A total 2988 lifetime cocaine users who met CocUD after the onset of cocaine heaviest use were identified from the National Epidemiologic Survey on Alcohol and Related Conditions-III (NESARC-III). QFD were each categorized into four levels. Hierarchical regressions were used to examine the association between QFD of cocaine use and CocUD. Two-way interactions between QFD were also examined.



RESULTS: As the level of cocaine use increased from low to very high, the prevalence of CocUD increased. Compared to people with low F, cocaine users with very high F were 12.09 times (95 %CI 6.33, 23.07) as likely to meet criteria for CocUD. Similarly, Q was associated with 4.84 (95 %CI 2.55, 9.18) times the risk of CocUD. D was not significantly associated with the risk of CocUD. Significant additive interaction was identified between Q*F on CocUD prevalence. Approximately one-third of the excess risk associated with having high Q & high F was due to the interactive effect.



CONCLUSION: Of these three cocaine use patterns, F had the strongest association with CocUD, followed by the Q. High Q and high F was a very dangerous pattern of cocaine use as the combination had as a synergistic effect on the risk of CocUD. It is important for intervention programs to focus on the reduction of both Q and F.

