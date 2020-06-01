SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Grosek J, Čebron, Janež J, Tomažič A. Int. J. Surg. Case Rep. 2020; 72: 386-390.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ijscr.2020.06.049

PMID

32563827

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Bicycle accidents are a significant cause of traumatic morbidity in the paediatric population. The handlebar injuries are usually isolated and remain a major source of bicycle related morbidity. We present a case of severe liver laceration with left hepatic duct transection caused by handlebar trauma in a 13-year-old boy.

CASE PRESENTATION: An otherwise healthy 13-year-old Caucasian male patient was rushed to the hospital following a blunt abdominal trauma from a bicycle handlebar. An ultrasound revealed extensive free intraperitoneal fluid with accompanying features of hemodynamic instability. Operative findings included massive haemoperitoneum, a deep laceration almost separating left and right liver lobes, and a near-complete interruption of the left hepatic duct. Interestingly, the vascular anatomy of the left liver lobe was preserved. After haemostasis was established a duct-to-duct anastomosis of the ruptured left hepatic duct was performed. A T-tube biliary drainage was inserted, and intraoperative cholangiography showed no extraluminal spillage of contrast. During the recovery phase, cholangiography was performed several times revealing leakage from left hepatic duct. The leakage was managed conservatively and finally stopped.

DISCUSSION: Management of blunt hepatic injuries has remarkably changed from mandatory operation to mostly nonoperative interventions with selective operative management. Hemodynamic instability remains the main reason for exploratory laparotomy. Near-isolated laceration of main hepatic ducts is an extremely rare finding, and immediate reconstruction is the best option if an experienced surgeon is available.

CONCLUSION: Due to limited evidence, we recommend consultation with an experienced HPB surgeon on a case-by-case basis for every paediatric biliary injury.


Language: en

Keywords

Case report; Pediatric trauma; Bicycle accidents; Handlebar injury; Liver laceration

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print