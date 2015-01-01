Abstract

PURPOSE OF THE STUDY: Frailty leads to serious adverse outcomes including falls. The relationship between frailty and falls has not been evaluated in the context of the side effects of drugs with anticholinergic properties. The aim of this study was to examine the potential association of anticholinergic burden (ACB) with the risk of falls among frail older adults.



DESIGN AND METHODS: Community-dwelling older adults were consecutively selected from the geriatrics outpatient clinic. Based on a fall history in the last 12 months, the participants were grouped as fallers and non-fallers. Frailty status was assessed by Fried's phenotype method. Exposure to anticholinergic medications was estimated using the ACB scale, and the participants were classified into ACB_0 (none), ACB_1 (possible) and ACB_2+ (definite).



RESULTS: The study included 520 older adults (mean age 77.7 years, 62.7 % female), with a fall prevalence of 25.8 % 12 months past. The proportions of frailty and pre-frailty were 33.1 % and 57.4 %, respectively. After adjustment for study confounders, receiving at least 1 drug with either possible or definite anticholinergic properties was independently associated to falls in frail [OR = 3.84 (1.48-9.93), p = 0.006] and pre-frail participants [OR = 2.71 (1.25-5.89); p = 0.012], but not in robust subjects. Moreover, ACB was significantly associated with the frailty components on adjusted analysis (p's<0.05).



IMPLICATIONS: Current study showed that the use of any drugs with possible or definite anticholinergic properties was associated with an increased risk of falls in frail older adults. The results emphasize the importance of medication management with respect to fall prevention in these patients.

Language: en