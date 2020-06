Abstract

Voluntary pharmacological poisoning in adolescents for autolytic purposes represents an important cause of morbidity and mortality in this age group1.



The drugs most frequently implicated are paracetamol, ibuprofen and, thirdly, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) 2, 3. The latter have increased in recent decades as they are the treatment of choice for major depression and anxiety disorders4 in these patients.



The objective of this study is to know the clinical, analytical and electrocardiographic repercussions of the voluntary intake of SSRIs for autolytic purposes in adolescents.



A retrospective, observational, single-center study was carried out in patients under 18 years of age, treated from February 2013 to May 2018 in a pediatric emergency service (SUP) of a reference tertiary pediatric hospital in psychiatric illness, with a diagnosis at discharge from "non-accidental intake" and / or "autolytic attempt". Those who had used SSRIs as the main ingested drug were selected (Table 1). Voluntary drug intoxication was considered to be the abusive intake of drugs above the authorized dosage for autolytic purposes. The descriptive statistical analysis has been performed using parametric tests with Stata v.15 ...



