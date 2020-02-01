SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ayuso M, Sánchez R, Santolino M. J. Saf. Res. 2020; 73: 37-46.

INTRODUCTION: This article analyzes the effect of driver's age in crash severity with a particular focus on those over the age of 65. The greater frequency and longevity of older drivers around the world suggests the need to introduce a possible segmentation within this group at risk, thus eliminating the generic interval of 65 and over as applied today in road safety data and in the automobile insurance sector.

METHOD: We investigate differences in the severity of traffic crashes among two subgroups of older drivers -young-older (65-75) and old-older (75+), and findings are compared with the age interval of drivers under 65. Here, we draw on data for 2016 provided by Spanish Traffic Authority. Parametric and semi-parametric regression models are applied.

RESULTS: We identified the factors related to the crash, vehicle, and driver that have a significant impact on the probability of the crash being slight, serious, or fatal for the different age groups.

CONCLUSIONS: We found that crash severity and the expected costs of crashes significantly increase when the driver is over the age of 75. Practical Applications: Our results have obvious implications for regulators responsible for road safety policies - most specifically as they consider there should be specific driver licensing requirements and driving training for elderly - and for the automobile insurance industry, which to date has not examined the impact that the longevity of drivers is likely to have on their balance sheets.


Older drivers; Automobile insurance; Bodily injuries damages; Groups at risk; Policy implications

