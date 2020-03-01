|
Citation
|
Morgenstern T, Petzoldt T, Krems JF, Naujoks F, Keinath A. J. Saf. Res. 2020; 73: 235-243.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32563398
|
Abstract
|
PROBLEM: Some evidence exists that drivers choose to engage in secondary tasks when the driving demand is low (e.g., when the car is stopped). While such a behavior might generally be considered as rather safe, it could be argued that the associated diversion of attention away from the road still leads to a reduction of situational awareness, which might increase collision risk once the car regains motion. This is especially relevant for texting, which is associated with considerable eyes-off-the-road-time. Nonetheless, it seems that previous research has barely addressed the actual engagement in secondary tasks while waiting at a red light (as compared to just addressing the tasks' mere prevalence).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Distraction; Naturalistic driving; Red lights; Self-regulatory behavior; Texting