Ballesteros MF, Sumner SA, Law R, Wolkin A, Jones C. J. Saf. Res. 2020; 73: 189-193.
32563392
INTRODUCTION: The volume of new data that is created each year relevant to injury and violence prevention continues to grow. Furthermore, the variety and complexity of the types of useful data has also progressed beyond traditional, structured data. In order to more effectively advance injury research and prevention efforts, the adoption of data science tools, methods, and techniques, such as natural language processing and machine learning, by the field of injury and violence prevention is imperative.
Injury; Violence; CDC; Data science