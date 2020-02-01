SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ballesteros MF, Sumner SA, Law R, Wolkin A, Jones C. J. Saf. Res. 2020; 73: 189-193.

(Copyright © 2020, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jsr.2020.02.018

32563392

INTRODUCTION: The volume of new data that is created each year relevant to injury and violence prevention continues to grow. Furthermore, the variety and complexity of the types of useful data has also progressed beyond traditional, structured data. In order to more effectively advance injury research and prevention efforts, the adoption of data science tools, methods, and techniques, such as natural language processing and machine learning, by the field of injury and violence prevention is imperative.

METHOD: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) National Center for Injury Prevention and Control has conducted numerous data science pilot projects and recently developed a Data Science Strategy. This strategy includes goals on expanding the availability of more timely data systems, improving rapid identification of health threats and responses, increasing access to accurate health information and preventing misinformation, improving data linkages, expanding data visualization efforts, and increasing efficiency of analytic and scientific processes for injury and violence, among others.

RESULTS: To achieve these goals, CDC is expanding its data science capacity in the areas of internal workforce, partnerships, and information technology infrastructure. Practical Application: These efforts will expand the use of data science approaches to improve how CDC and the field address ongoing injury and violence priorities and challenges.


Injury; Violence; CDC; Data science

