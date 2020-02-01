Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The objective of this study was to analyze which factors (including factors pertaining to the individual, the household, and the local area) increase the risk of fall injuries for the three age groups with the highest risk for fall injuries in Sweden.



METHOD: The study combined longitudinal data covering the period 1999-2013 from several different official registries from Statistics Sweden as well as from the Swedish health care system and fitted the models to data using mixed model regressions.



RESULTS: Three age groups had a markedly heightened risk for fall injuries: 1-3-year olds, 12-14 year olds, and the elderly (65+). The home was the most common location for fall injuries, as about 40% of all fall injuries occur in the home. Only for the elderly strong predictors for fall injuries were found, and these were: age, single household, and special housing.



CONCLUSIONS: There is preventive potential in the special residences for the elderly and disabled. People living in these special residences make up a strongly selected group that needs extra safe environments. Our findings indicate that their needs are currently not meet. Practical applications: Design of special residences for the elderly and disabled should aim at reducing the consequences of falling.

