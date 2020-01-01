Abstract

Child maltreatment has long-lasting negative impacts, and interventions are needed to improve caregiver's parenting skills to prevent maltreatment.



This paper reports on a randomized trial comparing the SafeCare© model to services as usual (SAU) for child-welfare referred caregivers. SafeCare is an 18-session behavioral parenting program that teaches skills in positive parent-child interactions, home safety, and child health. SAU is generally unstructured and includes support, crisis management, referrals for need, and parenting education. Teams of providers at nine sites were randomized to implement SafeCare (19 teams; 119 providers) or continue SAU (17 teams; 118 providers). Two-hundred eighty eight caregivers (193 SafeCare; 95 SAU) with children aged 0-5 who were receiving services agreed to complete a baseline and 6-month assessment. Assessments measured positive parenting behaviors, parenting stress, protective factors, and neglectful behaviors using validated scales. Participants were primarily white (74.6%), female (87.0%), and low-income (68.6%), and had a mean age of 29. Latent change score models (LCSM) using a sandwich estimator consistent with the trial design were used to examine changes in 13 outcomes.



RESULTS indicated that SafeCare had small to medium effects for improving several parenting outcomes including supporting positive child behaviors (d = 0.46), proactive parenting (d = 0.25), and two aspects of parenting stress (d = 0.28 and.30). No differential change between groups was found for other indicators, including all indicators of neglect. Parenting programs such as SafeCare offer a promising mode of intervention for child welfare systems. Scale-up of parenting programs can improve parenting, improve child outcomes, and potentially reduce maltreatment.



CLINICALTRIAL.GOV REGISTRATION NUMBER: NCT02549287.

Language: en