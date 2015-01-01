SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Napier TR, Howell KH, Schaefer LM, Schwartz LE. J. Am. Coll. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07448481.2020.1762605

32569516

OBJECTIVE: Few studies have explored the impact of insecure attachment on college student mental health. The present study examined how anxious and avoidant attachment to a mother, father, and best friend were related to depression and resilience in emerging adults exposed to trauma. Participants: Participants included 372 trauma-exposed emerging adults, aged 18-24 (Mage=19.64, SD = 1.62), from a university in the Midsouth, United States.

METHOD: Participants completed an assessment battery of self-report measures to determine how maternal, paternal, and best friend insecure attachment each uniquely contribute to the variance in depression and resilience.

RESULTS: Hierarchical linear regression analyses revealed that anxious and avoidant attachment to a best friend were associated with lower resilience, but only anxious attachment to a best friend was associated with more depressive symptoms.

DISCUSSION: Findings highlight the importance of cultivating healthy relationships in a university setting to foster secure peer attachments for emerging adults exposed to adversity.


Language: en

trauma; depression; resilience; Attachment; college

