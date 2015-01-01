|
Napier TR, Howell KH, Schaefer LM, Schwartz LE. J. Am. Coll. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
32569516
OBJECTIVE: Few studies have explored the impact of insecure attachment on college student mental health. The present study examined how anxious and avoidant attachment to a mother, father, and best friend were related to depression and resilience in emerging adults exposed to trauma. Participants: Participants included 372 trauma-exposed emerging adults, aged 18-24 (Mage=19.64, SD = 1.62), from a university in the Midsouth, United States.
Language: en
trauma; depression; resilience; Attachment; college