Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study examined rates and predictors of peer recommendation of resources after disclosure of actual and hypothetical unwanted sexual experiences. Participants: Private university students without a history of college sexual assault were recruited in 2 groups. One was a group of peers who had received an assault disclosure (N = 122) and one was a group of peers who had never received an assault disclosure (N = 166).



METHODS: Participants responded to an anonymous online survey and reported on their history of receiving disclosures and related measures such as rape myth beliefs, attitudes toward help-seeking, and social norms.



RESULTS: Actual and hypothetical disclosure recipients had similar rates of awareness and helpfulness of resources for sexual assault but different levels of recommendation of resources. Perceived helpfulness, awareness of resources, and social norms emerged as key predictors of recommendations.



CONCLUSIONS: In addition to prevention programing, training and education are needed for potential disclosure recipients.

