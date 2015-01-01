|
Citation
|
Fleming CE, Belanger E, Bonanno KA. J. Am. Coll. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32569508
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: This study examined rates and predictors of peer recommendation of resources after disclosure of actual and hypothetical unwanted sexual experiences. Participants: Private university students without a history of college sexual assault were recruited in 2 groups. One was a group of peers who had received an assault disclosure (N = 122) and one was a group of peers who had never received an assault disclosure (N = 166).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
College students; sexual assault; disclosure; peer response; unwanted sexual experience