Cadigan JM, Duckworth JC, Lee CM. J. Am. Coll. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
32569500
OBJECTIVE: To examine health concerns among community college (CC) students by (1) identifying and coding the self-reported health issues facing CC students and (2) examining demographic and psychosocial variables associated with health categories. Participants: 946 CC students (Mage = 26.37) recruited from January 2017 to February 2017 who completed a screening survey for a larger study. Students were asked to "List three health issues facing Community College students today."
Language: en
mental health; medical; substance use; Community college