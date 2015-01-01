Abstract

PURPOSE: Many British military veterans that are wounded, injured, and/or sick (WIS) face significant physical, psychological and social challenges following discharge from the military. There is increasing evidence to support the application and benefit of physical activity for veterans that are WIS. Understanding engagement in physical activity is therefore imperative so that physical activity interventions and initiatives can be designed effectively, and their benefits optimised. Therefore, the aim of this study is to identify the perceived barriers to, and benefits of physical activity among veterans that are WIS.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Nine semi-structured interviews were conducted to explore perceived barriers to, and benefits of physical activity amongst veterans that are WIS. A thematic analysis was conducted, and themes mapped to the Behaviour Change Wheel's capability, opportunity, motivation-behaviour (COM-B) model.



RESULTS: Perceptions related to physical capability, psychological capability, physical opportunity and reflective motivation were predominant barriers to engagement in physical activity. As well providing opportunities to socialise, the perceived benefits of engagement in physical activity seemed to mirror the perceived barriers, suggesting a reciprocal relationship.



CONCLUSIONS: Using the Behaviour Change Wheel, incentivisation, education, persuasion, enablement and environmental restructuring were identified as potentially beneficial intervention functions when seeking to increase levels of physical activity among veterans that are WIS living within the United Kingdom.IMPLICATIONS FOR REHABILITATIONUK-based veterans that are wounded, injured, and/or sick (WIS) often face significant challenges with respect to physical, mental, and social well-being.Perceived barriers, in the form of limited opportunities and a self-perceived lack of capability impact on levels of motivation and are viewed as obstacles to becoming physically active by veterans that are WIS.Providing education and complementary incentives may help reduce the extent of perceived barriers in veterans that are WIS.Approaches that allow veterans that are WIS to socialise while developing self-efficacy will likely increase physical activity engagement.

