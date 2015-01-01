Abstract

Marijuana use impairs driving,1 but researchers have not yet conclusively determined if a state's legalizing recreational marijuana is associated with traffic fatality rates. Two early studies reported no significant change in roadway deaths following legalization in Colorado and Washington,2,3 whereas a study including Oregon reported a temporary increase.4 A more recent study, including 2017 data, found a statistically significant increase in fatal crashes only after commercial stores opened, suggesting that the effect of legalization may take more time to observe.



